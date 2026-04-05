Padres Notes: Infielder Calls Red Sox Fans 'Mean', Xander Bogaerts Message to Roman Anthony, More

The San Diego Padres beat the Boston Red Sox, 3-2, in a much-needed win on Saturday at Fenway Park.

The Padres got another quality start from right-handed pitcher Randy Vásquez, who allowed one run over six innings with three strikeouts. He didn't get the win, as Adrian Morejon allowed a run in the bottom of the eighth (with help from a defensive misplay by Jake Cronenworth).

In the ninth inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-out double after being 0-for-4 with four strikeouts heading into the at-bat. Ramón Laureano then hit an RBI single to give the Padres a 3-2 lead. Mason Miller locked down the save to move San Diego to 3-5 on the year.

In other news, infielder Ty France recently said Fenway Park was his favorite road ballpark to play in, calling Boston fans "mean."

“Boston fans are mean,” he said jokingly to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “It’s always fun playing there.”

Additionally, Xander Bogaerts spoke about Red Sox rookie outfielder Roman Anthony, who appears to be the next face of the franchise for Boston. Bogaerts was once in his shoes.

"He came up and got an extension right away. I can't relate to that," Bogaerts said. "It probably comes with a little more on his shoulders. He might be the face of the team right now. When you think of all that happened last year, he's probably the guy.

"He's a really good player. I never met him, I never played with him or anything like that. I don't really know the kid, but all I know is he's really good at baseball. He seems like a nice kid also, from what I've heard."

Bogaerts, who's back in Boston on this trip, also discussed the differences between the Padres and Red Sox franchises.

“In Boston, it’s like they’re just used to playoffs all the time," Bogaerts said. "You’ve won four times — 2004, ‘07, ‘13, ‘18. And here, they have never won. So you can see how much they want it. It’s just a lot of frustration for the fans. It’s different. Boston fans are more intense. But they still understand.

"I’m not bashing either fan base. It’s just a difference. And why is there a difference? Because in Boston, they have won, and here they have never won."

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

'Boston Fans Are Mean': Padres Infielder Talks Facing Red Sox

Padres' Xander Bogaerts Sends Message to Red Sox's Budding Superstar

Xander Bogaerts Reveals Major Difference Between Red Sox, Padres

Padres' Manny Machado Backtracks on Initial ABS Declaration

Padres' Craig Stammen Sends Message to Hitters Amid Major Struggles

Padres Tweets of the Day

Ramón Laureano needs to be the Padres' permanent No. 2 hitter, at least against left-handed pitching.



What a MASSIVE hit from Laureano to give the Padres a 3-2 lead in the 9th off Aroldis Chapman and the Red Sox!!!pic.twitter.com/97VtEWftTh — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) April 4, 2026

The cold never bothered us anyway. pic.twitter.com/KTgxvIfXI5 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 4, 2026

That’s it for Griffin Canning in his MLB rehab start with the @EPChihuahuas.



His final line: 2.1 IP | 3 H | 1 ER | 2 BB | 4 K (51 pitches)



ELP 1 TAC 1 | Bot 3 — Ian Napetian (@ian_napetian) April 5, 2026

Good morning

Good afternoon

Goodnight



Mason Miller strikes out the side with some nasty stuff 😳 pic.twitter.com/kDJidu1IdJ — MLB (@MLB) April 4, 2026

Freddy for the lead! pic.twitter.com/XUSMEq06Ti — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 4, 2026

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