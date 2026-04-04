'Boston Fans Are Mean': Padres Infielder Talks Facing Red Sox

San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France discussed facing the Boston Red Sox, a team he is familiar with from his time with the Toronto Blue Jays.

France kept things simple when discussing the American League East squad and its fans while saying Boston is his favorite road ballpark to play in.

“Boston fans are mean,” France said jokingly to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “It’s always fun playing there.”

The Padres opened the series at Fenway Park on Friday and fell, 5-2, to the Red Sox. The lineup has remained a point of contention as the first five hitters combined for zero hits in the contest.

The Friars have scored three runs or fewer in six of their first seven games, but manager Craig Stammen remains confident in the Padres lineup as the team is now 2-5.

“One is just trust themselves,” Stammen said. “Trust what they’ve done in the past — who they are as people and who they are as hitters. And I got complete confidence that they’re gonna be just fine.”

On Saturday, Stammen decided to shake up the lineup and deploy some bench players to keep things fresh. France is getting a start, batting seventh and playing first base.

How Can Ty France Make Impact With Padres?

The Padres reunited with France this offseason because of his defense. There was a ton of uncertainty surrounding the first base position given the departure of Luis Arraez in free agency.

Gavin Sheets got starts at first, but he isn't known for his defense. That left the Padres searching for a viable replacement.

Enter France.

“Ty’s a Gold Glover, so we can put somebody there that’s really comfortable with the position, has done it in the past and has had success with it in the past,” Stammen said of France this spring. “Then, also, he has the ability to come in late in the game, if we want somebody to pinch-hit and we feel like we’ve got a good matchup, I know he’ll put a good at-bat out there.”

Despite being a bench player, France is the best defensive first baseman on the team.

The Padres also added Miguel Andujar and Nick Castellanos this offseason, making them options at first. However, the veterans have little to no experience there.

France got the start at first during the team's first series of the year but hasn't played since. He went 0-for-3 against Detroit Tigers left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez.

He's getting another opportunity on Saturday in his favorite road ballpark.

Sheets has mainly occupied first base this year, but things could change as the season progresses. The Padres drafted France in 2015 and he believes there is some unfinished business as he returns to the team he began his career with.

“I was very grateful for my time in Seattle and elsewhere, but I felt like there was some unfinished business here in San Diego," France said this spring "I never truly wanted to leave, but happy to be back, happy to be a part of this group and looking forward to what’s to come.”

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