Padres Notes: Jason Adam Return Timeline, Jackson Merrill Apologizes, Yu Darvish Retiring?
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The San Diego Padres finally got into the win column in 2026, beating the Detroit Tigers, 3-0, in a dominant pitching display on Saturday night.
Randy Vásquez picked up where he left off a year ago, pitching six shutout innings with eight strikeouts. Kyle Hart followed with two perfect innings, and Mason Miller locked down the save in his first appearance of the season.
The Padres are now heading into Sunday's day off at 1-2 and are getting set to host the 0-3 San Francisco Giants at Petco Park for three games beginning on Monday. The Giants were just swept by the New York Yankees in San Francisco.
In other news, right-handed reliever Jason Adam provided the latest update on himself and his potential timeline to return.
The Padres decided to have Adam open the season on the injured list after he ruptured his quad tendon last September. He's eligible to come off the IL on April 6 — and is hopeful that's exactly when he'll be back.
“That’s my hope,” Adam said of returning when he’s eligible. “I feel great and ready. Obviously, the decision’s in [the Padres'] hands. But I feel really good about it.”
In more lighthearted news, Padres superstar outfielder Jackson Merrill apologized to Tigers rookie Kevin McGonigle on Friday after robbing him of what would have been his first career home run.
“Sorry to Kev,” Merrill said after the game. “I understand first homers are sick. But I gotta protect my boy [Michael King].”
And finally, Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller recently discussed Yu Darvish's plans amid ongoing retirement rumors.
Darvish responded to a report this offseason that said he was retiring, saying that while he was considering it, he hadn't yet made a decision.
Darvish decided to go on the restricted list this season, allowing the Padres to save the money they would have had to pay him. As for his retirement, Preller didn't have an answer at this moment in time.
"He's not saying that he's retiring," Preller said. "That's not where we're at. But for him, he's going to see how he comes back. He's coming back from a major surgery, a second surgery on the elbow. So I think he's realistic about where that leaves him. But Yu Darvish is a very special person, very special player, very unique. His situation is unique."
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Jason Adam Reveals When He Expects to Return From Injured List
Padres' Jackson Merrill Sends Apology to Tigers' Kevin McGonigle
Is Yu Darvish Retiring? Padres' AJ Preller Reveals Latest
Padres Already Lead MLB in One Category This Season
Padres Reliever Doesn't Mince Words After Blowing Lead in Loss to Tigers
Padres Tried to Sign $115 Million All-Star Starting Pitcher in Offseason
Padres Showing Interest in All-Star Starting Pitcher After Yu Darvish News
Padres' Joe Musgrove Reveals He Has No Timeline to Return After Setback
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Padres on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.