Padres Notes: Jason Adam Return Timeline, Jackson Merrill Apologizes, Yu Darvish Retiring?

The San Diego Padres finally got into the win column in 2026, beating the Detroit Tigers, 3-0, in a dominant pitching display on Saturday night.

Randy Vásquez picked up where he left off a year ago, pitching six shutout innings with eight strikeouts. Kyle Hart followed with two perfect innings, and Mason Miller locked down the save in his first appearance of the season.

The Padres are now heading into Sunday's day off at 1-2 and are getting set to host the 0-3 San Francisco Giants at Petco Park for three games beginning on Monday. The Giants were just swept by the New York Yankees in San Francisco.

In other news, right-handed reliever Jason Adam provided the latest update on himself and his potential timeline to return.

The Padres decided to have Adam open the season on the injured list after he ruptured his quad tendon last September. He's eligible to come off the IL on April 6 — and is hopeful that's exactly when he'll be back.

“That’s my hope,” Adam said of returning when he’s eligible. “I feel great and ready. Obviously, the decision’s in [the Padres'] hands. But I feel really good about it.”

In more lighthearted news, Padres superstar outfielder Jackson Merrill apologized to Tigers rookie Kevin McGonigle on Friday after robbing him of what would have been his first career home run.

“Sorry to Kev,” Merrill said after the game. “I understand first homers are sick. But I gotta protect my boy [Michael King].”

And finally, Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller recently discussed Yu Darvish's plans amid ongoing retirement rumors.

Darvish responded to a report this offseason that said he was retiring, saying that while he was considering it, he hadn't yet made a decision.

Darvish decided to go on the restricted list this season, allowing the Padres to save the money they would have had to pay him. As for his retirement, Preller didn't have an answer at this moment in time.

"He's not saying that he's retiring," Preller said. "That's not where we're at. But for him, he's going to see how he comes back. He's coming back from a major surgery, a second surgery on the elbow. So I think he's realistic about where that leaves him. But Yu Darvish is a very special person, very special player, very unique. His situation is unique."

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Jason Adam Reveals When He Expects to Return From Injured List

Padres' Jackson Merrill Sends Apology to Tigers' Kevin McGonigle

Is Yu Darvish Retiring? Padres' AJ Preller Reveals Latest

Padres Already Lead MLB in One Category This Season

Padres Reliever Doesn't Mince Words After Blowing Lead in Loss to Tigers

Padres Tried to Sign $115 Million All-Star Starting Pitcher in Offseason

Padres Showing Interest in All-Star Starting Pitcher After Yu Darvish News

Padres' Joe Musgrove Reveals He Has No Timeline to Return After Setback

Padres Tweets of the Day

Got the W. pic.twitter.com/RfqdwSepto — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 29, 2026

We love it here. pic.twitter.com/9j3s51P6q7 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 29, 2026

Calidad en la lomita. pic.twitter.com/7jAxEY52Gs — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 29, 2026

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