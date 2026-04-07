Padres Notes: SD’s Best Kept Secret, Nick Castellanos Gets Honest, Walker Buehler in Trouble?

The San Diego Padres blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-0, on Monday evening to improve to 5-5 on the year.

Germán Márquez allowed six hits across five scoreless innings while punching out four. Nick Castellanos, Jackson Merrill, Jake Cronenworth and Ramón Laureano each had an RBI double, while Manny Machado manufactured a run by way of an RBI groundout.

The Padres have won three in a row and are back at .500 for the first time this season.

In other news, the Padres' already elite bullpen has a "secret" weapon that can potentially take them to another level.

The former position player went undrafted in the 2022 MLB Draft after transitioning to a role as a pitcher, and it appears that San Diego's bet on the right-hander is paying off.

Additionally, Castellanos recently spoke candidly about his new role with the Padres. The veteran outfielder is in San Diego on a veteran's minimum deal despite this being his 14th season in the big leagues with a pair of All-Star selections to his name. He spoke on the unfamiliar territory he has been in to begin 2026.

“I’m just here to do the best I can, to adjust to the role that I’m in,” Castellanos said. “The role that I’m in is, even though I’ve played a long time, this is the first time that I’m in a spot like this.”

Finally, veteran right-hander Walker Buehler may be in danger of losing his roster spot with the Padres amid his struggles.

After allowing seven earned runs in his first 6.2 innings of work this season across two starts, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to imagine that Buehler is close to being replaced.

The Padres have Matt Waldron nearing a return, with Griffin Canning and Joe Musgrove also set to come off the injured list at some point early in the season.

Buehler did speak positively after his most recent outing in which he allowed four earned runs across 2.2 innings against the Boston Red Sox.

“I think we’re really on a pretty good path, the right track,” Buehler said. “The third inning, some of the new stuff we’re working on, it just wasn’t there.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' 'Best Kept Secret' Could Turn Bullpen Into MLB's Best

Nick Castellanos Gets Honest on Lack of Playing Time Early in Padres Tenure

Walker Buehler's Roster Spot With Padres Could Suddenly Be in Jeopardy

Padres Lineup vs Pirates: Ramon Laureano Leading Off, Nick Castellanos Starting

How Are Luis Arraez, Dylan Cease, More Former Padres Doing Early in 2026 Season?

Padres' Craig Stammen Reveals Biggest Learning Curve as Manager

Padres Tweets of the Day

What a much-needed solid start from Germán Márquez (with a little help from bad Pirates base running in the 2nd):



5 IP

6 H

0 ER

1 BB

4 K



Padres lead 3-0 as Márquez did his job today🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1yuz8c9Zaf — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) April 7, 2026

Quite the view. pic.twitter.com/jBhbRAlz8U — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 7, 2026

This is your Daily Double! pic.twitter.com/ZDzbK6wutZ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 7, 2026

You're watching Nick at Nite 📺 pic.twitter.com/zey7otk9GC — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 6, 2026

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