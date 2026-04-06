How Are Luis Arraez, Dylan Cease, More Former Padres Doing Early in 2026 Season?

The San Diego Padres saw several key players leave in free agency this past offseason. Here's an update on how these former Friars are doing early in the 2026 season with their new teams.

Luis Arraez

The former Padres infielder signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the San Francisco Giants in the offseason. While the Padres wanted Arraez to return, he was drawn to the Bay because the organization allowed him to play second base (which is currently occupied in San Diego by Jake Cronenworth).

“They [called] me a lot; we talked a lot,” Arraez recently said about the Padres. “Yes, they [wanted] to sign me back, but I want to go back to second base. I think it’s a big opportunity for me, for my family."

Thus far, Arraez is 11-for-40 (.275) this season with three runs batted in, two stolen bases and an OPS of .636. Though the infielder left in free agency, he could always return to the Padres after the conclusion of the 2026 season when his deal expires with the Giants.

"I mean, I signed here for one year," Arraez said. "I don’t know what [will happen] later.”

Dylan Cease

The Padres rotation in 2026 looks a lot different than it did last year, in large part because of the departure of Cease. The right-hander signed a landmark seven-year, $210 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays in the offseason.

Cease has made two starts for the World Series runners-up, posting a 2.79 ERA with 18 strikeouts across 9.2 innings of work. He allowed two earned runs in his latest start against the Chicago White Sox, who swept the reigning American League champions over the weekend.

Cease played a pivotal role for the Padres after being acquired by the team via trade just ahead of Opening Day of the 2024 season.

His next start is scheduled for Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team he faced plenty over the last few years in San Diego.

Robert Suarez

Suarez is picking up right where he left off after leaving the Padres, as he has not allowed a run through five appearances for the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander has five strikeouts across five innings of work in 2026.

The Padres boasted baseball's best bullpen last season, which featured both Suarez and Mason Miller for the latter portion of 2025. Suarez was one of three Padres relievers to represent the team at the All-Star Game in Atlanta, along with Adrian Morejon and Jason Adam.

Now, Suarez is taking the mound for the Braves after signing a three-year, $45 million deal this offseason. He's not Atlanta's closer, however, as he's made four appearances in the eighth inning and one in the seventh inning this season.

Raisel Iglesias is Atlanta's closer for the time being.

Ryan O'Hearn

O'Hearn had a short stint with the Padres as he was acquired at last summer's trade deadline from the Baltimore Orioles along with Ramón Laureano. The All-Star hit .276 with four home runs and 20 RBIs during his time in San Diego.

O'Hearn seems to be doing even better as a regular starter in the Pittsburgh Pirates lineup, hitting .367 with three home runs, 11 RBIs and an OPS of 1.159. The Pirates snagged the outfielder on a two-year, $29 million deal this winter.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.