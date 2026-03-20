As the San Diego Padres prepare for the start of the new MLB season, the big question around the team comes from the starting rotation. This is clearly the main weakness of the team this season, and it's something that San Diego will have to deal with to open the year.

Many expect the Padres to address this problem closer to the trade deadline, but for now, the team will have to move forward with who they have. The Padres will be opening the year against Tarik Skubal the Detroit Tigers next week.

One of the pitchers who will be available for the Padres to open the year is veteran right-hander Nick Pivetta, who was the team's best arm a year ago. Pivetta may be in line to start Opening Day for the Padres, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The veteran broke out with San Diego last season, and he was easily the most reliable pitcher for the club. Last year, Pivetta made 31 starts for the Padres, putting up an ERA of 2.87 overall.

Pivetta also struck out 190 batters over 182.1 innings of work, showing an impressive ability to punch guys out. The right-hander also led the Padres' starters in wins (13) and innings pitched last season.

The veteran seemed to benefit from pitching in Petco Park for his home stadium after years at Fenway Park. So, heading into 2026, San Diego is encouraged about him on the mound.

However, not everyone is overly enthused with the idea of Pivetta heading into the new year. One talent evaluator issued a challenge to the Padres' right-hander for the 2026 season after his success last year.

“Do it again, I dare you," he said to The Athletic.

For the Padres to have a successful season, the team is going to need Pivetta to step up once again. His performance this year could make or break this club, especially with all the injuries and lack of reliable arms to start.

The start to the spring hasn't been kind to Pivetta, as he has posted an ERA of 7.88 in three starts. But even with these results, Pivetta seems to still have the trust of the team.

Before coming to the Padres last season, the lowest ERA that Pivetta had registered over a full season pitched was 4.04. This came in 2023 with the Boston Red Sox, so something clearly clicked with San Diego. However, Pivetta appeared to also be the beneficiary of some good luck, as he had an expected ERA of 3.99, over a full point above his actual ERA. His barrel percentage and hard-hit percentage were among the worst in MLB.

Pivetta is going to be counted on heavily this season, and with all the issues that the Padres have in the starting rotation, he will have to deliver. If he doesn't, San Diego's playoff chances could be in trouble with all the question makrs in the rotation.

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