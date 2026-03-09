Padres Have Concerning Pitching News Heading Into Opening Day

The San Diego Padres continue to wait for a decision from reliever Bryan Hoeing regarding his elbow discomfort.

Hoeing was shut down from spring training last week and sought a second opinion regarding his elbow issues.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

On Monday, manager Craig Stammen didn't have much of an update on his right-handed pitcher.

“He’s still deciding the next steps," Stammen said. "Got a second opinion and that decision will probably come relatively quickly.”

Stammen was then asked if surgery was a potential option for Hoeing.

“Everything is on the table for Bryan," Stammen said. "Obviously when you get a second opinion, it’s usually that the first opinion wasn’t exactly what you wanted to hear. So we got to be cognizant of his timeline on that and his decision-making and what he wants to do next. It’s not an easy decision.”

Stammen did say Hoeing is still rehabbing and working out as if he’s returning to play, but is still figuring out what he's going to do. It sounds like a decision could come sooner rather than later.

Bryan Hoeing Padres tenure

Hoeing, 29, was acquired by the Padres alongside Tanner Scott in a blockbuster trade deadline deal in 2024. He was dominant for the Padres to close out the 2024 season, making 18 appearances and sporting a 1.52 ERA across 23.2 innings of work. Unfortunately, he's been hit with the injury bug ever since.

Hoeing opened the 2025 season on the injured list with a shoulder strain and didn't debut until late June. He made just seven appearances before being optioned to Triple-A and didn't return to the big league level while also missing some time in Triple-A with a lower-body injury. Overall, he had a 3.38 ERA across eight big league innings last year.

Hoeing entered spring competing for a roster spot in the Padres' Opening Day bullpen. His injury will certainly sideline him for Opening Day, but if Hoeing needs surgery, he could be out significantly longer.

Who will replace Bryan Hoeing in the Padres bullpen?

Hoeing's injury has opened a spot in the Padres'bullpen with a handful of players competing.

Bradgley Rogriguez, Ty Adcock, Logan Gillaspie, Kyle Hart, Alek Jacob and Ron Marinaccio are likely the main competitors looking to open the season in the bullpen. The number of spots available depend on the Opening Day statuses of Yuki Matsui and Jason Adam.

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook.