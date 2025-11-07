Padres Star Breaks Silence on Shock Craig Stammen Hire
The San Diego Padres finally have their new manager after over three weeks of interviews, signing former relief pitcher Craig Stammen to a three-year deal to be the leader in the Padres' clubhouse.
Stammen has never coached or managed at any level, having retired just three seasons ago. He spent the final six seasons of his 13-year career in San Diego, holding a 3.36 ERA and a 29-20 record as a reliever.
Stammen is certainly in a unique position, as it is rare for relievers, who haunt the bullpen instead of spending time in the dugout, to earn managerial roles. However, despite the unchartered waters Stammen is now entering, he has the support of his former teammates.
“It’s not something you expect out of a reliever,” Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove — who played two seasons with Stammen — told The San Diego Union-Tribune."You don’t see many relievers get the job Craig just got. But Craig is one of the most high-integrity people I’ve ever been around. Outside of how good a person he is and how good he is at matching personalities and finding ways to connect to people from different parts of the world, he has got a really good baseball mind as well.”
Stammen will be putting his baseball mind to the test as he inherits a job with high expectations after a disappointing exit in the Wild Card round in 2025. The Padres have made the postseason in each of the last two seasons, and without much roster turnover, they are expected to once again compete for a playoff spot — and ideally, a World Series title — next season.
"The window that we have to win is shrinking," Musgrove told the Sporting Tribune's Marty Caswell. "If you invest this much money and effort into these players, you have to get it right ... we have a lot of faith in AJ, we love Craig. We feel we're in a great spot to compete again."
Despite Stammen being the only former pitcher with an active MLB manager role, Musgrove has faith that the 41-year-old will be able to command the clubhouse.
"Craig has the respect of everybody in the room," Musgrove said. "When he speaks, people will listen."
