Yu Darvish Continuing to Make Impact on 2026 Padres

Despite veteran right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish being injured for the entirety of the 2026 season — and currently on the restricted list — he has continued to make a major impact for the San Diego Padres.

Darvish is well respected around the team, and he has been working closely with pitcher Randy Vásquez, helping him navigate the 2026 season.

Vásquez opened up about Darvish's impact following another poor start from him.

“We’ve been looking at the video — myself, Darvish, [pitching coach Ruben] Niebla,” Vásquez said. “We’ve all been looking at the video, and it’s kind of gaining the confidence back of making sure I throw those pitches and not just, like, think about it so much. So just about regaining that confidence in myself to be able to execute those pitches.”

Vásquez opened the year on a tear, but he has since come back down to earth. But having the five-time All-Star in his corner has helped him navigate the ups and downs of the current season.

Darvish is the ultimate team player, and all he wants is for his teammates to find success while he's out with an injury. But it's a great sign that he is remaining around the clubhouse, helping the team while he's hurt.

Yu Darvish Injury Update

Darvish is out for the 2026 season after undergoing internal brace surgery over the offseason as well as fixing a flexor tendon repair in his tight elbow. The veteran has been eyeing a return in 2027 with the Padres, even shooting down retirement rumors this winter.

The veteran quickly refuted a report from The San Diego Union-Tribune, choosing to be placed on the restricted list for the year. This move helped save the Padres $16 million in payroll, with Darvish foregoing his salary this season.

The Padres still have Darvish under contract for two more seasons following 2026, with the veteran scheduled to earn $30 million. Darvish recently provided an update on his injury recovery, sparking rumors that he could actually return.

"It’s been about six months since my surgery, and I’ve started playing catch," Darvish wrote on X.

手術から約6ヶ月、キャッチボールを始めました👍



It’s been about six months since my surgery, and I’ve started playing catch. pic.twitter.com/H0SHLCOj4f — ダルビッシュ有(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) May 8, 2026

The hope is that Darvish can return to the team next season, giving the Padres another anchor for the starting rotation. The Padres have been supportive of Darvish's recovery process, and the team would welcome him with open arms if he's able to return.

Darvish has spent five seasons with San Diego, posting an ERA of 3.97 over 651 innings pitched. The veteran will be turning 40 this year, but it seems that he still has a desire to keep playing.

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