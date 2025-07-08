All-Star Outfielder Would Block Trade to Padres in Shocking Report
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has been a potential option for the San Diego Padres since their issues in left field came to the forefront, however, he would be able to block a trade to the Friars if he were to be traded to San Diego.
Reynolds has a partial no-trade protection which means he can block trades to six teams of his choosing. Those six teams have been revealed, per Noah Hiles from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and the Padres.
Padres left fielders have the fifth lowest wRC+ of any team in MLB, and also place in the bottom five in slugging percentage and OPS. They started the year fielding Connor Joe and Jason Heyward in left, and have moved on to putting Gavin Sheets in the field after their departures.
Sheets has been a solid replacement in left, however, the questions move to the DH position while he plays the field.
The Pirates are likely to sell for prospects at the trade deadline, and the Padres haven't had any problem with dealing them for win-now players in recent years. They would likely need to hand over a couple prospects, as Reynolds still has five years on his contract after this season, as well as a club option.
Reynolds is having a down year, positng a .229 batting average and an OPS+ below league average for the first time since the shortened 2020 season. He has a negative WAR for the first time in his career, and his 26.4% strikeout rate is the worst he's had since 2020 as well.
Although he is having a down year, he has shown in the past that he has the bat the Padres need, and is still producing better than Padres left fielders this season.
The Padres will need to find their left fielder soon, as the July 31 deadline is quickly approaching. It appears it won't be Reynolds, though, as the former All-Star has put San Diego on his no-trade list.
