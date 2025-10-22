Former Padres, Dodgers Catcher Wants to Be San Diego's Next Manager
The San Diego Padres are dealing with the sting of a season that ended far too soon, and more recently, the sudden exit of their manager. After Mike Shildt surprisingly announced his retirement earlier this month, the Friars have added a job search to their offseason to-do list.
A former Padres catcher and current broadcaster, however, made his intentions known to The Athletic's Dennis Lin that he wants to be the next skipper, and potentially make his employer's next managerial decision a little easier.
Carlos Hernández has 10 MLB seasons as a backstop under his belt (over two with the Padres, including a National League pennant) and has been the Friars’ primary color analyst on Spanish-language television and radio broadcasts for 14 seasons.
One of the main reasons he has for wanting to be the next manager of the Padres is to accomplish some unfinished business he had during the 1998 season.
More news: Former Padres Gold Glove Winner Sends Warning to San Diego on Hiring Albert Pujols
“I want to see the San Diego Padres win a championship,” Hernández said. “And, man, I got too close. Too close as a player, and even here, too, as a broadcaster. But I want to make it as a manager.”
The Padres were swept by the juggernaut New York Yankees in 1998, the first of what would be three consecutive titles and four consecutive appearances.
“I want to be a champion in San Diego. I want to be a champion manager,” Hernández said. “I (won) as a player. And I don’t want to have just the name ‘manager.’ I want to have the name of a winning manager. … I don’t want to compare myself to somebody else, but I want to do it because I was born to play baseball, man. I come here to play baseball. All my years, all my career that I have in this beautiful country is baseball.”
Hernández was born in San Felix, Venezuela and made his MLB debut at 22 years old as a catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers. For the entirety of Hernandez's tenure, Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda was at the helm.
More news: Padres Have Conducted First Managerial Interview
During his time in San Diego, four-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy was the skipper. During his 17-game tenure with the St. Louis Cardinals, Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa was Hernández's skipper.
Hernández has had no shortage of greats to work with during his decade of service, and although his stats weren't that of an All-Star, he cited his commitment to the craft when answering if he is truly ready to be an MLB manager.
“I’m ready for it. I was not a superstar. I know that,” he said. “But I played the game right. This is what I want people to do. … It’s something that I would like to see myself doing.”
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.