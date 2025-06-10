Former Padres Pitcher Now With Dodgers 'Trying to Beat' San Diego
The rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres means something different for relief pitcher Kirby Yates.
The right-hander was not there for the tension-filled National League Division Series last year. As a former pitcher for the Texas Rangers, Yates was not even competing in the postseason in 2024.
But Yates did spend three and half seasons with the Padres before joining the Dodgers this season.
More news: Padres Manager Provides Ominous Update on Michael King Injury
Yates acknowledged the long-standing dislike the Padres have had for the Dodgers. He also applauded the Friars’ growth since he elected free agency from the team after the 2020 season.
And now, Yates wants to defeat his former team.
“It’s good for them,” Yates said to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune about how the Padres have improved in recent years. “But I’m trying to beat them now. … I’ve been playing against them for a few years now, but now I’m on the team that they don’t really like over there.”
After the Padres claimed Yates off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels in 2017, the reliever emerged as one of San Diego’s best pitchers.
Yates was named the Padres’ Pitcher of the Year and won the Padres’ Bullpen Award in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.
More news: Padres' Manny Machado Says Whole Week Has Been Prepping Team for Dodgers Series
In 2019, Yates posted a 1.19 ERA across 60 appearances to earn the first All-Star selection of his career. That season was the best of his career until he logged a 1.17 ERA in 61 appearances with the Rangers in 2024 to earn his second All-Star selection.
Yates was diagnosed with bone chips in his right elbow in his final season with the Padres in 2020, which required season-ending Tommy John surgery and sidelined Yates for the entire 2021 season.
He returned in 2022 to pitch for the Atlanta Braves, slowly improving his ERA and throwing more strikeouts each season.
Now with the Dodgers, Yates is posting a 4.05 ERA with 33 strikeouts across 24 appearances.
Yates was sidelined with a right hamstring strain on May 18. But the Dodgers reactivated him just in time for the first of two series against the Padres.
More news: Manny Machado Doesn't Know Why Key Player From 2024 Padres Isn't on Team
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.