Former Padres Top Prospect Hits Home Run Off Dodgers Superstar in Promising Sign
San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano hit a significant home run against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw this week.
The former Cy Young Award winner is currently doing rehabilitation starts as he recovers from toe and knee injuries.
Kershaw was facing Triple-A El Paso in his third rehab start when Luis Campusano came to the plate and hit his sixth home run of the season.
In 24 games at the Triple-A level, the former top 100 prospect has a batting line of .318/.434/.600 and an OPS of 1.034.
He has already batted in 16 runs as well, while notching an impressive five extra-base hits.
Campusano is still only 26 years old, which means if he manages to maintain this level of offensive production and it carries over into the majors, he could be in for a late breakout.
He was selected 39th overall by the Padres in 2017 and became a vital component of the team's farm system.
The previously highly touted catcher has played a couple of seasons in the majors, primarily struggling to make his electric bat translate to the big leagues.
There could still be a future for the player on the team, considering that Martin Maldonado and Elias Diaz are in the twilight of their careers and have not managed to generate much offense themselves.
What they lack in offense, they compensate for with strong command behind the plate, a skill in which Campusano struggles.
Catcher Ethan Salas, currently the Padres' No. 2 prospect, is still a year or two away from being ready for the major leagues.
There is a window for Campusano to really break through, and more home runs like the one he hit off Kershaw will help him get the chance to shine in the majors.
