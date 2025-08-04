MLB Analysts Believe Padres Won the Trade Deadline
The San Diego Padres stole the show at the trade deadline. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller orchestrated an absolute masterclass, making five trades involving a total of 22 players.
The Padres have the best bullpen in baseball following the acquisition of Athletics closer Mason Miller. San Diego made history by sending three relievers to the All-Star Game in Atlanta, but managed to land the crown jewel of the relief market this summer.
The fun didn't end there for Preller and the Padres front office.
The Padres addressed several holes on their roster, including adding catcher Freddy Fermin as well as first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder Ramon Laureano.
Somehow, the Friars managed to hold on to both Robert Suarez and Dylan Cease which surprised many around the league.
This year's trade deadline was arguably Preller's best midsummer work yet, and MLB analysts Robert Flores and Mark DeRosa seem to be in agreement.
"We don't know who's going to win this whole thing, but they are the team that just excites me," Flores said. "The crowd is always going, Tatis shuffling, Manny Machado doing great things, A.J. Preller is a total gangster. He just is not afraid to pull the trigger on a variety of fronts. Will they win the World Series? I don't know, but man I sure get a kick out of what they do."
"I think on paper you have to give A.J. Preller and the San Diego Padres the win yesterday," DeRosa said Friday. "I know he was working the phones to try and get (Dylan) Cease and (Robert) Suarez out of there, but I think it's the deals you don't make that'll come back to benefit you most. Because, you put on paper, you got Mason Miller, you got Suarez, you got Jason Adam, you got Morejon down there, that game got aggressively shorter with just ridiculous stuff.
"I think when you net it all out, (Preller) did the most for his club."
The Padres are just three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West. It's clear San Diego used the summer to secure a roster ready for the postseason as the Padres aim for the Fall Classic.
