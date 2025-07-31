Padres Make Trade, Acquire Catcher From AL Squad for Key Pitchers
The San Diego Padres are acquiring Kansas City Royals catcher Freddy Fermin, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
They are sending right-handed pitchers Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek to Kansas City.
Fermin, 30, has appeared in 67 games this season as a catcher and designated hitter (with one inning at second base), hitting .255 with three home runs, 12 RBIs and an OPS of .648.
He instantly becomes the Padres' best offensive catcher, filling one of their major needs at the trade deadline.
The Padres catchers this season were Elias Diaz and Martin Maldonado, both of whom are subpar offensively and just below average defensively.
The Padres gave Luis Campusano a few shots at the MLB level after a few impressive spells in Triple-A, however, he has not recorded a hit in 27 plate appearances this season.
The Padres have the fourth-worst wRC+ among catchers in MLB, and are one of just two teams generating negative WAR from the position, so Fermin will definitely provide an upgrade at the plate despite his below average OPS+.
As for the return, Bergert and Kolek have both split time with Triple-A El Paso this season, though with the addition of JP Sears from the Athletics in the Mason Miller trade, there is no space in the rotation for the two.
Bergert has a 2.78 ERA through 11 games and seven starts this season, and has not allowed more than three runs in an outing all year. Kolek had a strong start to the season — completing his first complete game shutout in his second ever start — but has struggled as of late. He allowed six runs against the Rangers on July 5 before being sent down, and has allowed five runs over his last two appearances.
