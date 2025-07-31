MLB Insider Reveals Chances Padres Trade Dylan Cease at Deadline
Dylan Cease has been a big name in the San Diego Padres’ trade rumors since the offseason. But with the trade deadline just a few hours away, the Padres are actively searching for the right offer to trade Cease.
Cease has been on the trade market for awhile, and the Padres still have not found a deal they like enough to part ways with the right-handed starting pitcher. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale said Cease is the second-best pitcher on the market behind Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara and believes there is a 50-50 chance that the Padres actually trade Cease.
San Diego wants MLB talent that can help the team through the postseason this year. They reportedly offered Cease, their No. 2 overall prospect Ethan Salas and an unnamed second top prospect for Boston Red Sox All-Star left fielder Jarren Duran.
Although Boston ultimately rejected this trade package, Duran is the caliber of player San Diego wants in exchange for Cease. The Houston Astros have also reportedly been trying to curate a trade offer for Cease that the Padres will not be able to resist.
Cease was the Padres’ Pitcher of the Year last season and is posting a 4.79 ERA this season. His 153 strikeouts in 22 starts ranks third across the National League.
Several MLB teams are on the hunt for starting pitching, so the Padres have some power over the talent they can receive in return. San Diego desperately needs a left fielder with a strong bat and have been linked to Duran and Cleveland Guardian’s left fielder Steven Kwan.
The Guardians reportedly asked for the Padres’ No. 1 overall prospect Leo De Vries and others for Kwan, so the Padres would likely get to keep Cease in a deal with Cleveland. However, San Diego already traded De Vries to the Athletics for closer Mason Miller and starting pitcher JP Sears on Thursday morning.
With the addition of Sears in the rotation, the Padres are even more likely to trade Cease, who will be a free agent at the end of the season.
There are a few hours left before the deadline, and San Diego still needs a left fielder. Trading Cease might be the route they need to take to fill that role.
