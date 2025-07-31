Padres Have Reportedly Made Decision on Trading Robert Suarez After Mason Miller Deal
The San Diego Padres are reportedly looking to keep All-Star closer Robert Suarez despite acquiring a premier closer in Mason Miller ahead of Thursday's MLB trade deadline, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic
"The Padres, even after acquiring A’s closer Mason Miller, are leaning toward keeping incumbent closer Robert Suarez as part of what might be the deepest big-league bullpen in years, sources familiar with the team’s thinking tell [The Athletic's Dennis Lin] and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal," Lin writes.
"Suarez, 34, is expected to opt out of his five-year, $46 million contract after the World Series, but barring a big trade offer before Thursday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline, the Padres are inclined to keep the major-league saves leader. A bullpen with Suarez, Miller, Jason Adam, Adrian Morejon and Jeremiah Estrada projects to have an unparalleled ability to shorten games, especially in October."
The Padres have an elite bullpen this season, and among MLB relievers have the only combined ERA below 3.00 this season. They became the first team in MLB history to send three relievers to the All-Star Game — the players being Adam, Morejon and Suarez — and are only getting better with the addition of Miller.
They gave up four top-30 prospects for Miller, including No. 3 MLB prospect 18-year-old Leo De Vries in the deal.
They also acquired starter JP Sears, who will slot into a needy rotation immediately. Suarez would still be able to fetch a decent price in the current trade market as MLB's saves leader — even while being a rental — but the Padres' decision to keep him declares intent to seriously contend for both the division and the World Series.
The Padres are just three games out after a combination of a recent hot streak and a Dodgers downfall, and could very well be level with last year's World Series winners come the time they butt heads in mid-August.
The Padres take on the St. Louis Cardinals at home on Friday, who they split a four-game set with last week. The Padres don't have a probable pitcher for Sunday's game, and could slot in the newly-acquired Sears to make his debut in front of the home fans.
