Padres Coach Receives First Interview for Manager's Job
Bench coach Brian Esposito became the first candidate to interview for the Padres' managerial vacancy Monday, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic.
Esposito, 46, has already managed the Padres on five occasions — the five times Mike Shildt was ejected during the 2025 season.
When Shildt abruptly retired on Oct. 13, the Padres became the ninth major league team without a manager to begin the offseason. Since then, three candidates have emerged as possible replacements.
According to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, the Padres will interview Albert Pujols on Wednesday. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports pitching coach Ruben Niebla will get an interview as well.
One potential candidate is out of the running to succeed Shildt: veteran major league catcher and current Angels special assistant Kurt Suzuki. The Angels are set to hire Suzuki as their new manager, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
Pujols reportedly interviewed for the managerial vacancy in Anaheim, and has beenlinked to the Baltimore Orioles' job as well.
As Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors notes, Esposito is technically a former teammate of Pujols. One of Esposito’s three career major league games as a player came with the 2007 Cardinals.
Named the Padres' bench coach prior to the 2025 season, Esposito would offer continuity after previously serving as the team's catching coach and game strategy assistant.
Esposito has experience managing Single-A Fort Wayne for one season (2022). Esposito also has managerial experience at the Triple-A level with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he spent the prior nine seasons (2013-21).
Originally selected by the Boston Red Sox in the fifth round of the 2000 MLB Draft, Esposito played 13 seasons in the minor league systems of the Boston Red Sox, Anaheim Angels, Texas Rangers, St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs.
Esposito made 688 minor league appearances at catcher, 22 as a pitcher, 14 at first base and one each at third base and in left field.
A native of Staten Island, New York, Esposito played collegiate ball at the University of Connecticut, where he was voted team MVP in 1999.
In an interview Monday with 97.3-FM in San Diego, Padres CEO Erik Greupner made it clear the team isn't wasting time finding a new bench boss.
"To start the offseason with his decision to retire as a manager, (replacing Shildt) had to be a focus for us for the last week or so," Greupner said. "We certainly wish Mike the best but now we need to hire the best manager who can lead us to a World Series championship in 2026."
