Padres Could Change Yu Darvish's Routine: Report
Yu Darvish has started more major league games — 288 — than all but one pitcher from his native Japan. He's 38 years old and under contract to the Padres for another three and a half seasons, so both he and the team would love him to add to his career totals.
Doing so might require Darvish to make some changes to keep him on the mound.
According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Darvish and the Padres "are also mulling changes to his between-starts routine, which has been notoriously rigorous over his 20 professional seasons between Japan and the United States."
“We are looking for the way to keep me healthy,” Darvish told Acee.
Darvish has yet to pitch for the Padres since spring training because of an elbow injury. His rehabilitation includes plenty of starts and stops. Earlier this month, he called the injury "complicated."
Darvish hasn't made a minor league rehabilitation appearance since a 51-pitch outing for Triple-A El Paso.
Although Darvish was told he had no damage to his ligament and did not need surgery, the Padres opted for a conservative approach in getting Darvish back to their active roster.
The latest report suggests that, rather than being merely reactive, the Padres are being proactive about how they handle Darvish going forward.
Darvish is owed $20 million this season, $15 million next year, and $14 million in 2027 and 2028.
The right-hander went 7-3 with a 3.31 ERA in the 2024 regular season. He made two postseason starts last October and allowed only three runs in 13.2 innings, but was on the losing end of the decisive Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Darvish made two starts for the Padres in spring training prior to being shut down. In those Cactus League starts, Darvish allowed six hits, three runs, and three walks across 6.2 innings.
"At times for Yu-san, less is more,” Padres general manager A.J. Preller said in spring training. “And I think for us in terms of understanding, hey, the most important thing is what we saw last year when he was pitching in October. Yu Darvish in October is obviously a very talented and capable pitcher — seeing what he did in L.A. in two starts."
