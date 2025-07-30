Padres Could Make Blockbuster 3-Team Trade at Deadline, Says Insider
The San Diego Padres could be the center of a significant trade at the MLB deadline, potentially parting ways with starting pitcher Dylan Cease for a highly touted name.
The Padres have made it no mystery that the organization is interested in trading for Jarren Duran, someone who offers positional versatility and potential outfield coverage.
Duran is stuck in a log jam with Boston, who have several outfielders to play; meanwhile, San Diego needs a left fielder who hits the ball well.
The main obstacle in a deal for Duran is the lack of prospects that the Padres have in the farm system, but The Athletic's Jim Bowden potentially found a workaround to get him in Southern California.
"The Padres and Phillies would love to land Duran. However, the Padres really don’t match up with Boston unless the Sox would take a pitcher on an expiring contract, like Dylan Cease or Michael King, or perhaps they could try a three-way trade with the Marlins where Boston would land Edward Cabrera from Miami, the Padres would get Duran and the Marlins would get prospects from both Boston and San Diego," Bowden wrote.
In this trade proposal, the Padres move on from Cease or King, two players who are set to make nine figures in free agency in a couple months.
The Red Sox get starting pitcher Edward Cabrera, a player who fits into Boston's timeline for the future, while the Marlins get some prospects for their rebuild.
The trade fits exactly into what all three teams are looking for at the deadline, and capturing the Cal State Long Beach product could take the Padres to true contention.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.