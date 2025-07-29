Inside The Padres

Padres, Dodgers Among Teams Targeting All-Star Outfielder in Blockbuster Trade

Gabe Smallson

Jul 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) catches a ball hit by Detroit Tigers second baseman Colt Keith (not pictured) during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jul 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) catches a ball hit by Detroit Tigers second baseman Colt Keith (not pictured) during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres are eyeing a giant move ahead of the trade deadline, but the question still remains as to where the move will be made.

With outfield depth and another bat needed ahead of July 31, the Friars have been linked to Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan as someone who could meet both of those needs.

More news: Padres Rumors: MLB Insider Provides Major Update on Dylan Cease Trade

At 27 years old, Kwan is a three-time Gold Glove award winner and just earned his second All-Star nod this year. He is currently batting .287/.351/.411 with a .762 OPS, and has an OPS+ of 111, which is 11percent higher than the league average.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that not just the Padres are interested in Kwan, but the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Philadelphia Phillies are believed to be in the mix, too.

As for Kwan's contract, he still has two more seasons of team control before becoming a free agent in 2028, which can be valuable for the team that he is on at the start of August, but would also require a major haul should a deal arise.

More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Takes Major Shot at MLB Pitchers

Kwan's value for the Padres can be similar to that of Luis Arraez as a contact hitter who rarely strikes out and loves to get on base.

The left fielder is second to just Arraez in terms of swing-and-miss rate, doing so just nine percent of the time (both are in the 100th percentile across MLB). He strikes out just 8.4 percent of the time, good for the 99th percentile.

On defense, Kwan has an incredible arm, earning an Arm Value ranking of 5 per Baseball Savant, which is also in the 100th percentile among qualified fielders.

As for what the Padres can offer in return, it is not a question of if a top prospect will be included, but the thought is that multiple top prospects will be included in a would-be deal.

Nobody knows Kwan's value more than Cleveland, and with no intentions of signing him long-term, it appears that the price tag will be steep to add this kind of value ahead of the postseason — and for the next few years.

More news: Padres Trade Target Heading to NL Rival in Major Deadline Move

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News