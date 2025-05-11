Padres Dominance Leads to Second Manager Being Fired This Season
USA Today MLB columnist Bob Nightengale announced the Colorado Rockies fired manager Buddy Black after their three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon.
Black is familiar with San Diego, as he began his MLB managerial career the Padres from 2007-15.
Despite a win in the final game of the series, the Rockies allowed 37 runs in the series and lost the second game, 21-0, the largest single-game run deficit in a shutout across MLB this season. All 12 Padres to step to the dish reached base safely during the contest, and 11 of them recorded hits.
This is the second series between the teams this season, the first of which the Padres swept without conceding a run. The Rockies sit last in the NL West with the worst record in baseball at 7-33.
The Rockies have the lowest collective batting average and on-base percentage in the National League, and have the worst run differential across MLB at a staggering -128 through 40 games.
Going into Sunday, the Rockies carried an eight-game losing streak, which matched their season high. It was the third time they had reached this mark in the young 2025 season.
The Padres used this series to claw their way back to first in the NL West, a position which they held until their loss Sunday. They now sit 0.5 games back from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
