Padres' Fernando Tatis on Playing at Dodger Stadium: 'I Just Don't Like It'
The San Diego Padres took the final game of an intense four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but it wasn't without some long overdue drama.
Tensions were high since the two teams met last week in San Diego for a three-game set, but Fernando Tatis Jr. getting pegged by rookie Jack Little (making his MLB debut) in the ninth inning of a 5-0 ball game that the Padres led was the last straw as both benches cleared and both team's managers were ejected.
"I just don't like it," said Tatis after the game. "I don't like it at all."
Usually when a player is hitting .297 with 12 home runs (not to mention, another two in last year's NLDS) at a stadium that isn't their home park, they would enjoy it more, but Thursday proved to be unacceptable in terms of what happened towards the end of the contest.
The superstar was hit on his wrist and was forced to exit the game early because of the injury. However, Tatis miraculously returned to the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Kansas City Royals.
The 26-year-old had a message for the Dodgers, a team the Padres will not play again until the end of August.
“Just clean it up,” Tatis said. “I come over here to play baseball, and that’s all my intention to do on the field. But all the other crap, we don’t have time. If you can’t control it, you make a better attack approach.”
This is far from the first tense occurrence between these two teams and it will likely not be the last.
The most recent skirmishes included baseballs, among other debris, being thrown from fans at then-Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar in the 2024 NLDS, as well as other heated words exchanged.
And now, in what is becoming a theme when the Padres come to town, Tatis being belted with baseballs.
“Everybody knows Dodgers fans,” Tatis said. “It’s part of the circus.”
The Padres now find themselves six games back from first place in the NL West, sitting in the third place spot in an extremely competitive division.
Ensuring Thursday's victory and leaving L.A. with a win is the first step, but there is clearly more work to be done moving forward.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.