Padres GM Reveals Why Friars Didn't Trade Dylan Cease
The San Diego Padres got plenty of deals done ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but the team didn't part with starting pitcher Dylan Cease, who was one of the hottest names in the rumor mill.
Cease is a free agent after this season, and he should command a nine-figure, multi-year deal from a team in the market for starting pitching.
If he were the only name that the Padres had as an upcoming free agent, then he would be a priority for the organization.
More news: What Did The Padres Give Up in Blockbuster Ryan O’Hearn, Ramon Laureano Trade?
Michael King and Luis Arraez are both hitting the open market as well and are reportedly higher up on the priority list than Cease.
His impending exit in the winter made many within baseball speculate that Cease would get dealt by the end of July.
In the end, the organization didn't end up making a deal involving Cease. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller explained the rationale for keeping the established starting pitcher.
“You’re always going to pick up your phone when people are calling,” Preller told Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
“… But for us, our best team starts with that starting pitching. You know, getting (Yu) Darvish back, hopefully getting (Michael) King back, (Nick) Pivetta and Cease, that’s a great place to start.
"We think we acquired some other pitchers that are going to add to that mix. … When we made the trade (for Cease) last spring training, it was designed towards multiple postseason runs. Our best team has Dylan Cease on it.”
More news: Padres Make Trade, Acquire Infielder From Blue Jays
In a playoff run, contending teams need pitching of all sorts, whether it be in the form of an established starter or reliable bullpen arms.
The Padres starter fits the bill as an arm that can add value to any teams with hopes for late October.
Cease has struggled to avoid walks and hard contact, but his stuff still generates a high volume of swings and misses.
He has been inconsistent this season, but when he gets his command under control, Cease is a front-of-the-line starter.
More news: Padres Have Reportedly Made Decision on Trading Robert Suarez After Mason Miller Deal
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.