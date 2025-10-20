Padres to Interview Former Dodgers, Cardinals All-Star for Manager's Job: Report
The Padres plan to interview recently retired slugger Albert Pujols for their managerial vacancy, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Pujols, who has reportedly interviewed for the managerial vacancy in Anaheim and has been linked to the Baltimore Orioles' job as well, would mark a significant departure from the last two men to occupy the Padres' manager's office.
Both Mike Shildt and Bob Melvin brought previous experience in MLB to the manager's chair. Pujols managed Leones del Escogido to the Dominican Winter League championship earlier this year, but that was his first manager's job since he retired as a player after the 2022 season.
Shildt retired suddenly on Oct. 13, leaving the Padres as the ninth team without a manager to begin the offseason.
The Angels, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies, Washington Nationals, and Baltimore Orioles are all in the market for a new manager.
It's unclear how much interest Pujols is drawing beyond Anaheim, San Diego and Baltimore, but his candidacy is already noteworthy. Few with such a decorated resume as a player are willing to take on the manager's job.
Pujols retired with 703 career home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers in 22 major league seasons.
Despite his lack of experience, Pujols is one of the first candidates linked to the Padres' job. According to Acee, the team is also expected to interview pitching coach Ruben Niebla and has reportedly shown interest in former catcher Nick Hundley. None of the three has managed at the MLB level.
Unlike Niebla and Hundley, however, Pujols has no direct connection to the Padres organization or general manager A.J. Preller. Even Shildt was never more than a scout or minor league coach with the Cardinals during Pujols' prime years in St. Louis.
For now, it seems Preller is more than willing to hire a first-time manager following the unexpected resignation of Shildt.
The most successful manager in franchise history by regular season winning percentage, Shildt managed the Padres to consecutive National League Wild Card berths after he succeeded Melvin in 2024.
Pujols has been clear about his desire to manage in the big leagues. Asked in spring training if he'd like to manage in the majors, Pujols said: “Yeah, I think why not. I think if the opportunity is right one day, I think I’ll be ready for that.”
The Padres will soon interview Pujols to find out if the time is right — and they aren't alone.
