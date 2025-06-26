Padres Linked to 2 Outfielders in Potential Blockbuster Trade Deadline Moves
The San Diego Padres will be on the hunt for a left fielder in the trade market after officially releasing Jason Heyward.
After losing 2024 NL All-Star and Silver Slugger Jurickson Profar to free agency over the offseason, the Padres signed Heyward to a one-year deal in February.
More news: MLB Took Extreme Measures to Ensure Padres' Mike Shildt Didn't Violate Suspension
But Heyward has struggled offensively, slashing a career-worst .176/.223/.494 through 34 games. The Padres were hoping for improvement after his rehab assignment in mid-June but ultimately elected to move on from him instead.
Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly suggested two potential options for the Padres to target at the deadline: Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward and Chicago White Sox left fielder Luis Robert Jr.
Ward has one more season before he will be eligible for free agency. Meanwhile, Robert Jr. has two $20 million club options for the 2026 and 2027 season, meaning he could be a free agent as early as the end of this season.
Ward’s 19 home runs rank third in the American League, while his 53 RBIs rank fifth and 43 runs scored rank 16th. Ward is slashing .208/.278/.460 and has recorded a .738 OPS in 78 games this season.
More news: Padres' Michael King Finally Takes Positive Step, Provides Major Update
Robert Jr. has not hit as well as he has in the past, as he's slashed .185/.270/.313 with 88 strikeouts. His career .257/.310/.454 slash-line suggest a change of scenery to a postseason contending team could benefit the 2023 AL Silver Slugger at the plate.
While Robert Jr. has struggled as a batter this season, he has shown off his quick speed around the bases. He has stolen 22 bases in 2025, which ranks second in the AL.
The Padres have been rotating between Gavin Sheets, Brandon Lockridge and Tyler Wade in left field, with Sheets taking on most of the workload as of late.
If San Diego can acquire another strong left field bat at the deadline, the Padres could benefit from having Sheets be their primary designated hitter.
More news: Padres' Manny Machado Looked Up to Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds, Albert Pujols
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.