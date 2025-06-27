Padres' Top Trade Target Has 25 Percent Chance of Being Dealt, Says Insider
The San Diego Padres have been linked to Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran by a handful of insiders this season, and most recently by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan.
In addition to the Padres, Duran was tied to a potential trade with the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants.
The Padres need a left fielder after the offseason signing of Jason Heyward did not work out the way they would have hoped.
Heyward did not produce at the plate, slashing a career-low .176/.223/.271 through 34 games. San Diego had to place him on the 10-day injured list with left knee inflammation in April and then again for a left oblique strain at the end of May.
Heyward went on a rehab assignment in June but did not return to MLB before the Padres decided to designate him for assignment on June 21. He was released from the team days later on June 23.
Duran would be a the perfect replacement for Heyward, and acquiring him would allow the Padres to shift Gavin Sheets to their primary designated hitter.
Last season, Duran earned his first American League All-Star selection. The Corona, California native slashed .285/.342/.492 and hit a career-high 21 home runs in a career-high 160 games.
He also led the AL in doubles (48) and triples (14) and ranked fourth in the league with 34 stolen bases.
Duran signed a one-year, $3.75 million contract, which includes a club option for next season.
McDaniel and Passan gave Duran a 25% chance of being traded. The Red Sox could be willing to trade Duran to open up a spot in the outfield for the No. 1 overall prospect, Roman Anthony.
Unlike the Padres, the Red Sox have multiple outfielders that could be starters. Anthony is battling against Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu for an outfield spot.
Trading Duran to the Padres would allow the Red Sox to give Anthony more playing time in outfield, while equipping San Diego with the third piece of their outfield to work alongisde right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and center fielder Jackson Merrill.
