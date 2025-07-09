Padres Linked to Marlins Starting Pitcher in Potential Trade Deadline Move

1.2u - Edward Cabrera 5+ Ks / Tarik Skubal 7+ Ks -117 (FD)#mlb #PlayerProps



Cabrera has been quietly great since May 1st, with a 2.05 ERA, and 55 Ks in 52.2 innings, with only 10 BB. He’s cleared 5+ Ks in each of the L8. In that span, his 31.6% CSW% is third highest amongst… pic.twitter.com/U8fcnRkOfW