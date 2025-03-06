Padres Manager Gushes About Latest All-Star Signing Weeks Before Opening Day
The San Diego Padres haven't officially introduced Jose Iglesias, but manager Mike Shildt gushed about him at the team's spring training facility Wednesday.
“Excited to have him,” Shildt said. “Clearly a proven guy in the league. Plays multiple positions. Integral part of a lot of clubs and their success. Winning player. Very accomplished guy.
“Primarily seen him across the field in New York and Colorado. There’s some familiarity and some respect there. We’re excited to have him come in here. It is a good opportunity for him to compete for a spot on the club. That’s what we are here for.”
More news: Padres Top Prospect Making Serious Push to Break Camp, Make MLB Debut in 2025
Iglesias, set to join major league camp on Thursday per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, could earn up to $3 million in 2025 if he's on the major league roster. He also has the option to opt out if he isn't on the roster by the end of spring training or by the start of May or June.
Iglesias spent last season with New York Mets and played a huge role for the team off the bench and in the postseason.
“Just watching them — we played them late in the season — clearly, the club played very well towards the end, like we did,” Shildt said. “And talking to some people that observed that club … (Iglesias) was a huge part of that team’s success relative to his performance on the field, knowing how to play, but also just the way went about it, his competitive spirit.”
More news: Padres' $55 Million Free Agent Splash Shines in Spring Training Debut
This is Iglesias' second stint with San Diego. In 2023, he played in the Padres organization, posting a .317 batting average and an .892 OPS for Triple-A El Paso before being released in June. He remained unsigned until December, when he inked a deal with the Mets.
Bringing in a veteran like Iglesias adds to the competition for the remaining non-catching bench spots. If the Padres were to go with the newest free agent signing, they would have to risk losing Eguy Rosario, who is out of options.
“It’s all on the table,” Shildt said. “We’ve got a competitive camp, you know. We add to it with Iglesias. … A.J. brought (Iglesias) in. It’s a good opportunity for him to come in and compete for a spot on the club. And that’s what we’re here for.”
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.