Padres Manager Heaps Praise on 'Unsung Hero' of Bullpen
After their blockbuster trade deadline, the San Diego Padres bolstered what was already the best bullpen in MLB.
With the addition of closer Mason Miller from the Athletics, the Padres have two All-Star closers and two All-Star set-up relievers in Adrian Morejon and Jason Adam.
But one reliever who has been in the shadows this season is right-hander Jeremiah Estrada. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden named Estrada as the Padres’ most “indispensible ‘under-the-radar’ player."
This season, Estrada has posted a 2.48 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 60 appearances. He has also recorded 25 holds and converted three of his six save opportunities in 2025.
Padres manager Mike Shildt also praised Estrada and called him the team’s “unsung hero”.
“Jeremiah is an unsung hero not only in our bullpen, but also on our team. He is valuable because he is good at getting out of an inning with traffic and equally effective regardless of (whether he’s facing a) left- or right-handed hitter,” Shildt said to The Athletic.
Estrada has spent the last two seasons with the Padres after they claimed him off waivers in November 2023. He started his MLB career with the Chicago Cubs in 2022 before joining San Diego.
He never held a consistent role in the Cubs’ bullpen and only pitched in 15.4 innings across two seasons. In his last season with Chicago, he accrued a career-worst 6.75 ERA in 12 appearances.
The move to San Diego seemed to help Estrada find his footing in MLB, as he was able to gain more regular experience in the big leagues. He made a career-high 62 appearances and posted a 2.95 ERA, which was his best at the point in his career.
Estrada played in his first postseason of his career with the Padres last season. He gave up just five hits and no earned runs during his 4.1 innings on the mound through the NL Wild Card Series and NL Division Series.
Batters averaged .278 on balls in play against Estrada last postseason, and he struck out five batters and walked one. Estrada has also held batters to an average below .200 during the regular season for the past two years with the Padres.
San Diego will host their final regular season series against the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend to battle for the division crown. And Estrada will certainly be a challenge for the Dodgers to overcome.
