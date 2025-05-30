Padres Manager Mad About Fernando Tatis Questions
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt dismissed any idea of moving All-Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. down in the lineup after Wednesday's loss to the Miami Marlins.
“Ten days ago no one would ask that about Fernando, as far as putting him down in a lineup,” Shildt said. “Six days ago, people would ask that about Manny, and now they’re asking about Manny being on pace to be an MVP player. … I do understand the question completely. But I come from a not-overreaction place.”
After sparking Tuesday's six-run comeback in the bottom of the first inning with a lead off home run, he followed it up Wednesday with an 0-for-4 performance.
His performances in May have been at the opposite end of the spectrum from his month of April, where he batted .323 with seven home runs and 15 runs batted in. This month, he's batting just .188, though he still has the power factor as he has slugged five home runs.
Despite Tatis' relatively slow month, third baseman Manny Machado and designated hitter Gavin Sheets have over-performed and helped their team break out of a vicious cold streak. Machado has three home runs in his last six games as well as a six-game hit streak, while Sheets has eight home runs and 22 runs batted in this month while batting .287.
Sheets has especially shown up over the last several games, crushing five home runs since May 22, and nearly matching his season total from the last two seasons (10) in May alone. His .509 slugging percentage this season would be the highest he's ever posted in a season if his numbers remain the same.
The Padres have now won two consecutive series after the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays swept them back to back. Their offense seems to have returned, as they've scored more than five runs in the last two games.
Their wins are clawing them back into the race for first place in the NL West, as they sit just two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Padres will look to carry their momentum into Friday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the first of a three-game series beginning at 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET.
And like he has all year, Tatis will be in the leadoff spot in the lineup.
