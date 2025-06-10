Padres Manager Mike Shildt Calls Out San Diego's Starting Pitchers
Losing starting pitcher Michael King to a shoulder injury while navigating the rotation without injured ace Yu Darvish has forced the San Diego Padres to seek support from their farm system.
The Padres called up right-handed pitcher Stephen Kolek from Triple-A El Paso on May 4. Then San Diego called up right-handed pitcher Ryan Bergert a month later.
There is no timeline for King’s return, as the Padres are still assessing the most efficient treatment option for the right-hander.
Padres manager Mike Shildt said the rotation is still competitive, despite the adversity injuries have created for the starters. However, Shildt said the team will need the starters to provide some more depth.
"We're pushing, you know, piecing it together and competing at the same time,” Shildt said after Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. “But you know, we're going to need some depth out of some starters."
Starting pitcher Dylan Cease is one of those starters who is off to a slow start this season, posting a 4.72 ERA, which is the worst since his rookie year.
Last summer, Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres’ franchise history. But this year, the right-hander said he is struggling to find that same rhythm with his mechanics.
Meanwhile, Kolek and Bergert have performed well since their recent addition to the Padres’ rotation.
Kolek threw 5.2 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday for the second start in a row. The 28-year-old now has logged 15.1 consecutive innings without giving up a run.
Bergert boasts a team-best 1.74 ERA across 14.1 innings. The 25-year-old has not allowed a run in five of his six MLB appearances, as he gave up just two runs off six hits in five innings against the San Francisco Giants on June 3.
Starting pitchers Nick Pivetta and Randy Vasquez are on opposite ends of the spectrum, with Pivetta holding a respectable 26.9 strikeout percentage while Vasquez holds a 13.4 strikeout percentage.
Pivetta has a 3.48 ERA over 72.1 innings. Vasquez has a 3.69 ERA over 63.1 innings.
Darvish could return sometime in late June or early July. The All-Star right-hander felt sore after one rehab start on May 14 but has progressed since then, throwing a bullpen session on Monday.
Darvish’s return could solve some of the issues the rotation has faced this season.
