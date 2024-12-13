Padres May Have Found A New Starting Pitcher Without Spending Big
The San Diego Padres won't have ace Joe Musgrove for the 2025 season after the right-hander is set to undergo Tommy John surgery. Musgrove's absence leaves an open spot in San Diego's starting rotation.
As the Padres are trying to keep their payroll level down, the organization is hoping to reel in cost-effective options. There's a chance the team already found a new starting pitcher without breaking the bank.
The Padres poached right-hander Juan Nuñez from the Baltimore Orioles' farm system in the Rule 5 draft. Nuñez hasn't advanced past High A, but the Padres will give him the chance to compete for a starting spot in spring training.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller said the team believes Nuñez could slot into the starting rotation for 2025 if he performs well early in camp.
“I think he’ll get an opportunity to stretch out and start and see what that looks like,” Preller said, via Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “… We didn’t take him saying, ‘All right, we’re going to flip him to the ‘pen and he’s going to be a one-inning guy.’ We took him just looking at a guy that is talented and has performed. We think he has pitches and actions and delivery to start. So we’ll probably give him an opportunity to do that in spring training, and then be able to go either direction depending on how he’s showing early in camp.”
Nuñez, 24, struck out 38 batters in 29.1 innings with a 2.45 ERA at Single-A Aberdeen. He also recorded a .212 opponent average with a 1.09 WHIP. However, he was sidelined in May with a shoulder injury.
“It sounds like he’s back throwing, having a normal offseason,” Preller said. “… He says he’s ready to go. He’s been throwing, started to throw bullpens, so I think all those are good signs.”
If Nuñez doesn't earn a starting spot, he could also serve as a reliever in the bullpen next season, but it depends on his performance early in spring training. Nuñez averaged 11.7 strikeouts and 3.07 walks per nine innings with a 3.32 ERA in 203.2 innings pitched.
More News: Padres Have Not Had Extension Talks With Key All-Star