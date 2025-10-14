Padres' Mike Shildt Denies Report That AJ Preller Relationship Led Him to Retire
Padres manager Mike Shildt shocked the baseball world on Monday when he revealed that he would retire just weeks after finishing his second season at the helm.
“Just took a lot out of me," the 57-year-old Shildt told USA TODAY Sports. “Just looked in the mirror and knew I didn’t have it in my to do what it takes to lead another 90-plus win season and World Series run.
“I’m at peace and look forward to the next chapter."
More news: Padres’ AJ Preller Called Out For Inability to Fill Key Offensive Position
Before Shildt's announcement, rumors swirled that there was a growing distance between Shildt and the Padres' front office, but Shildt shut down such rumors with just three words.
"That wasn't it," Shildt said.
In response to Shildt's announcement, Padres general manager congratulated him on his brief time in San Diego.
"We would like to congratulate Mike on a successful career and thank him for his significant contributions to the Padres and the San Diego community over the last four years, including consecutive 90-win seasons and two postseason appearances as manager," Preller's statement reads.
More news: Padres’ Mike Shildt Announces Sudden Retirement as Manager
According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, Shildt informed the Padres of his decision on Saturday.
He cited the "severe toll" the job took on him both "mentally and physically" and wrote in a letter to the Union-Tribune that "it's time I take care of myself and exit on my terms."
Shildt has a 435-340 record as a manager for both the Padres and St. Louis Cardinals. If this is indeed the end of the road for Shildt, his .561 career winning percentage is tied for 20th all-time among those who managed at least 750 games.
In the four 162-game seasons he managed, his teams won at least 90 games. With the Padres, Shildt won 93 games in 2024 before losing to the Los Angels Dodgers in the NLDS, and 90 in 2025 before losing in the Wild Card round to the Chicago Cubs.
As the Padres and Shildt end their relationship on a seemingly amicable note, we will likely never know if there was a rift driven between the manager and the front office. Now, as Preller said in his statement, it's time to find his replacement.
"The search for a new manager of the Padres will begin immediately with the goal of winning a World Series championship in 2026," Preller wrote.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.