Padres Notes: Mike Shildt Suddenly Retires, 5 Replacement Ideas, Why Did Shildt Leave?

Nelson Espinal

Sep 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) looks on from the sidelines before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) looks on from the sidelines before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt announced his retirement in a letter on Monday.

It was a sudden move with no warning that something like this was coming, especially after the season.

He retired because "the grind of the baseball season has taken a severe toll on me mentally, physically and emotionally."

"While it has always been about serving others, it's time I take care of myself and exit on my terms," he added.

There are no details about his departure aside from the fact that he needed a break for himself.

Now, the Padres are searching for a leader who can guide the franchise to a World Series win. The managerial market has several teams seeking a figurehead, although five candidates stand out from the rest.

Padres Tweets of the Day:

