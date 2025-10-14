Padres Notes: Mike Shildt Suddenly Retires, 5 Replacement Ideas, Why Did Shildt Leave?
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt announced his retirement in a letter on Monday.
It was a sudden move with no warning that something like this was coming, especially after the season.
He retired because "the grind of the baseball season has taken a severe toll on me mentally, physically and emotionally."
"While it has always been about serving others, it's time I take care of myself and exit on my terms," he added.
There are no details about his departure aside from the fact that he needed a break for himself.
Now, the Padres are searching for a leader who can guide the franchise to a World Series win. The managerial market has several teams seeking a figurehead, although five candidates stand out from the rest.
