Padres Named Best Fit For Former No. 1 Overall Pick in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The Detroit Tigers could be moving a former No. 1 overall pick before Opening Day.
With the signing of Gleyber Torres last month, the Tigers rearranged their infield. Torres is set to take over at second base, shifting Colt Keith to first base.
This adjustment creates a ripple effect, narrowing the most direct route to playing time for Spencer Torkelson, the first overall pick in the 2020 draft.
Torkelson is coming a rough season but that doesn't mean he can't turn it around during spring training.
In 2023, he showed promise recording a .758 OPS with 31 home runs and 94 RBIs across 684 plate appearances. However, his performance declined in 2024, as he managed a .669 OPS with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs over 381 plate appearances.
Detroit’s baseball operations president Scott Harris pushed back on the narrative that the Tigers would trade Torkelson.
"My message to Tork was: 'If you have a big offseason and a big spring training, there’s a role for you on this team.’ This team needs more right-handed power and we’ve seen Tork do that in the past,” Harris said last month.
Torkelson reportedly has a slew of potential suitors, including the San Diego Padres.
"San Diego has yet to make a payroll-clearing trade from their infield," MLB Trade Rumors Anthony Franco reported. "If they don’t, they’ll run things back with at first base. They don’t have anyone slated for regular DH work, though, and payroll space is limited. Torkelson would be an affordable bat they could plug in there to divide time with Arraez between first base and designated hitter."
If Detroit does decide to trade Torkelson, the Padres won't be the only team interested. A big competitor will most likely be the New York Mets. The breakup between the Mets and Pete Alonso appears to be closer to a reality with every passing day.
SI.com's Pat Ragazzo reported potential interest from the Mets.
"Torkelson has four more years of team control and is the type of player that would seemingly fit the mold of David Stearns' philosophy on player acquisition," Ragazzo wrote. "Torkelson also brings solid defense at first base and would allow (Mark) Vientos to continue growing at third base. Time will tell, but it's still looking like a reality that a breakup between the Mets and Pete Alonso is on the horizon."
Torkelson would be a good option for the Padres at first and he would save them money as the former first-rounder isn't near the price of three-time batting champion Arraez.