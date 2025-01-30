Padres News: Brothers Accuse Sheel Seidler of Making Up Stories in Massive Letter
On Monday, Matt Seidler responded to Sheel Seidler’s lawsuit, arguing that the widow of former Padres chairman Peter Seidler is going against her late husband’s wishes and harming his legacy.
Sheel Seidler’s lawsuit, filed on Jan. 6, accuses Matt and his brother Robert Seidler of defrauding her in their roles as trustees of Peter Seidler’s trust.
“Dissatisfied that Peter’s Trust Agreement, the Padres governing documents, and MLB requirements give her no path to controlling the Padres, Sheel apparently decided that the best way forward was to attempt to take a wrecking ball to Peter’s Trust, his reputation, and the Seidler family name,” the response reads. “These actions reveal what Sheel will likely never admit: she does not care about what Peter wanted, as expressed in his legal documents; Sheel cares about what she wants.”
Matt Seidler had three weeks to respond to the lawsuit, submitting his filing on Monday night. Meanwhile, he and his brother Robert have also asked the court to refer certain parts of the case to arbitration in California, a request they originally made in December.
“Simply put,” the filing reads, “Peter’s instructions were clear: he did not want Sheel to ever become Trustee of his Trust or to have the power to dictate the Trustee’s actions.”
The suit also points out that Peter Seidler amended his trust at least seven times. He never named Sheel Seidler as a trustee in any of the revisions.
“In fact,” the response reads, “… the Trust Agreement precludes Sheel from ever serving as a successor Trustee under any circumstance. Conversely, Peter provided that, after Sheel’s death, each of his Children would have the right to become cotrustees of their own trusts once they reached the age of (40).”
Matt Seidler’s response argues that Sheel Seidler’s lawsuit was intended as a public relations move designed to turn Padres fans against him, Bob, and John. The filing further claims that the impact extended beyond that, suggesting that the lawsuit’s allegation that the brothers might consider relocating the team influenced negotiations with Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki.
“Any person who had any insight into the Padres business — as Sheel claims she does — would know this statement was absurd and without any foundation whatsoever,” Monday’s response states. “It was a total fabrication made recklessly to alarm fans, sponsors, players, employees, and MLB.”
As long as this lawsuit continues to take up the mental capacity of the Padres ownership, there might not be much movement with the roster.