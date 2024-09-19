Padres News: Teammate Explains Donovan Solano's Unusual Nickname
Donovan Solano has made a lasting impact on the San Diego Padres clubhouse since joining the team in May.
Starting pitcher Joe Musgrove told reporters on Monday that Solano is one of the fathers of the clubhouse. He also said the veteran infielder goes by the nickname "Teacher."
"Dono’s got the nickname ‘Teacher' partially because of his looks of, you know, the substitute teacher," Musgrove said. "But he is like another coach, another set of hands that’s got a really good feel for his swing, his approach, drills and whatnot.”
Solano's value goes beyond the stat sheet. Through 86 games, he is batting .287 with 12 doubles, six home runs, 32 runs batted in, and 29 runs scored.
“He’s professional across the board," said manager Mike Shildt. "Professional hitter. A professional guy in the clubhouse. Just a pro’s pro. He’s a guy who takes great at-bats regardless of the situation. I’ve had the privilege of knowing Donovan since he started in rookie ball in 2004. He’s a great hitter, a great player.”
The Padres selected Solano's contract in May after he signed a minor league contract on April 17.
That came after what was arguably the best season of his career, during which he played three different positions for the Minnesota Twins and helped them secure an American League Central championship.
Solano wanted to return to the Twins ahead of this season. He expected to be a pinch hitter and part-time first baseman in 2023, but ended up playing a career-high 134 games, making 95 starts and recording 450 plate appearances.
He was one of three Twins to record at least 100 hits. Solano led the team with a .282 batting average, and his 26 doubles were second only to Carlos Correa’s 29.
Before arriving in San Diego, Solano had played in parts of 10 major league seasons since debuting in 2012. Early in his career, he struggled with a .257/.306/.331 slash line over 370 games from 2012 to 2016 and did not appear in the majors in 2017 or 2018.
However, since returning with the Giants in 2019, Solano has become one of the more underrated utility hitters in recent years.
In addition to his strong performance at the plate for the Padres, Solano has provided valuable positional flexibility. He has played all four infield positions during his career. Although he last played shortstop in 2021 and has primarily been at first base recently, he remains capable of covering second and third base.