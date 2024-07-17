Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: All-Star Performances, Traded Prospects, and a Minor League No-Hitter

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League outfielder Jurickson Profar of the San Diego Padres (10) takes batting practice before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League outfielder Jurickson Profar of the San Diego Padres (10) takes batting practice before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The All-Star Game has come and gone, but not before a pair of Padres left their mark in Arlington, Texas.

Robert Suarez, Jurickson Profar and Jackson Merrill's accomplishments at the Midsummer Classic kick off a busy day of news to catch up on:

Padres Shine at the All-Star Game

San Diego Padres All-Stars Jurickson Profar and Jackson Merrill each made noteworthy contributions to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday. Both players managed one hit each, while Robert Suarez showcased his skill by striking out two batters. Despite their efforts, the National League suffered a 5-3 loss to the American League.

Padres' Traded Prospects Excel Elsewhere

The Padres have traded a significant number of prospects over the past decade, many of whom have become prominent names in baseball. Nine players traded under A.J. Preller's regime have made it to MLB All-Star teams, with seven being chosen to the 2024 game.

First-Time All-Star Never Lost Confidence

Jurickson Profar wasn't surprised he reached his first MLB All-Star Game The 30-year-old reiterated his long-held belief in his abilities. Coincidentally, his first Midsummer Classic came at the home of the Texas Rangers, with whom Profar rose the prospect ranks more than a decade ago.

Luis Arráez Battles Thumb Injury at All-Star Game

Despite dealing with a thumb injury, second baseman Luis Arráez didn't let that completely sideline him from the All-Star Game activities. He was willing and able to play defense Tuesday night, which is why he was not replaced by MLB on the National League roster.

Historic No-Hitter by Padres Affiliate

Pitcher Henry Baez, the Padres' No. 30 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, led advanced Class-A affiliate Fort Wayne TinCaps to its fourth no-hitter in franchise history. Baez pitched six perfect innings against the Great Lakes Loons to put his name on the prospect radar.

Former Padres Pitcher Joins Rival Team

A former Padres pitcher has recently made headlines by joining a division rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, after being claimed off waivers. Adding Brent Honeywell could add more intrigue to the matchups between NL West contenders in the future.

