Padres Notes: Another Outfielder Injured, Blockbuster All-Star Trade Proposal, Fernando Tatis MVP?

Gabe Smallson

Apr 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez (4) celebrates with right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres lost, 6-4, to the Houston Astros Friday evening as they kicked off a three-game series in Texas. The Friars fell to 15-5.

They did so without a veteran outfielder who was scratched from the lineup hours before the game. The team announced that knee soreness was what kept the 16-year veteran sidelined in the defeat.

Additionally, the Friars are linked to what would be a blockbuster trade stealing a key target from the divisional rivals up north. The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the favorites to land the All-Star, but the outfielder would head to San Diego and provide much-needed depth in this would-be move.

Finally, a Padres insider believes that Fernando Tatis Jr. will take his game to another level this season and win a National League MVP. He has multiple top-5 finishes in the MVP race since emerging as a superstar, but he is already making quite a case to earn the elusive award.

