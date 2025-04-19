Padres Notes: Another Outfielder Injured, Blockbuster All-Star Trade Proposal, Fernando Tatis MVP?
The San Diego Padres lost, 6-4, to the Houston Astros Friday evening as they kicked off a three-game series in Texas. The Friars fell to 15-5.
They did so without a veteran outfielder who was scratched from the lineup hours before the game. The team announced that knee soreness was what kept the 16-year veteran sidelined in the defeat.
Additionally, the Friars are linked to what would be a blockbuster trade stealing a key target from the divisional rivals up north. The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the favorites to land the All-Star, but the outfielder would head to San Diego and provide much-needed depth in this would-be move.
Finally, a Padres insider believes that Fernando Tatis Jr. will take his game to another level this season and win a National League MVP. He has multiple top-5 finishes in the MVP race since emerging as a superstar, but he is already making quite a case to earn the elusive award.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Tweets of the Day:
