Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Garrett Crochet Package, Cy Young Winner to SD?
CBS Sports' Matt Snyder explored a trade in which the San Diego Padres acquired St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sonny Gray. The Padres are in need of another starter, and Gray finished with 203 strikeouts in 2024, ninth-most in MLB.
Snyder and Jim Bowden of The Athletic have also both suggested that the Padres could go after former Cy Young award winning pitcher Shane Bieber. Bieber is coming off of Tommy John surgery, and is expected to miss the start of the 2024 season.
Here are the top Padres stories:
Padres Linked to All-Star Pitcher in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Padres' Potential Package for All-Star Garrett Crochet in Blockbuster Trade Revealed
Padres Listed as Best Fit for Former Cy Young Winner
Padres’ Jackson Merrill Snubbed from Rookie of the Year Award
Former Padres Pitcher Makes Decision on 2024 Free Agency
Padres Rumors: Every GM in MLB Expects Roki Sasaki to Sign With Specific Team
2 Former Padres Make 2025 Hall of Fame Ballot for First Time
Padres Still Unsure Where Xander Bogaerts Will Play in 2025
Latest Roki Sasaki Update is Bad News for Padres for Multiple Reasons