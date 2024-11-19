Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Garrett Crochet Package, Cy Young Winner to SD?

Could the Padres bring in one of these stars?

Sep 20, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
CBS Sports' Matt Snyder explored a trade in which the San Diego Padres acquired St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sonny Gray. The Padres are in need of another starter, and Gray finished with 203 strikeouts in 2024, ninth-most in MLB.

Snyder and Jim Bowden of The Athletic have also both suggested that the Padres could go after former Cy Young award winning pitcher Shane Bieber. Bieber is coming off of Tommy John surgery, and is expected to miss the start of the 2024 season.

