Padres Notes: Catcher Announces Sudden Retirement, Latest Trade Rumors, Jurickson Profar Update
The San Diego Padres lost a former catcher to retirement, but he will join the team as a minor league development coach as he spent a large part of 2024 with San Diego's Triple-A affiliate.
In other news, potential trade piece Dylan Cease had a solid season with the Friars but is a big-name player who could attract major talent via a trade and would prove to be more cost-effective than signing an expensive free agent for a team in need of pitching.
Additionally, two more Padres trade pieces are reportedly not getting much traction in terms of trade value around the league.
The Padres have promising signs to believe that a major candidate to sign Jurickson Profar may not be in the race for the All-Star outfielder. Despite trying to balance the budget this offseason, San Diego can feel a little better about their odds of bringing back the outfielder coming off of a career-best offensive season.
And finally, Roki Sasaki was officially announced as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, and San Diego's ownership feud may have been a major reason why he did not pick the Padres.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Catcher Announces Sudden Retirement, Will Join Coaching Staff
Padres Rumors: MLB Insider Provides Update on Dylan Cease Trade
Padres May Not Get Great Return in Trade for 2 All-Stars
Padres' Top Competitor for Jurickson Profar May Not Spend Enough to Sign Him
Roki Sasaki Reveals Motivation in Signing With Dodgers Over Padres, Blue Jays, Others
Padres Ownership Turmoil May Have Pushed Roki Sasaki to Sign With Dodgers