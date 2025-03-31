Padres Notes: Concerning Yu Darvish Update, Jackson Merrill Talks Extension, Friars Sweep Braves
The San Diego Padres defeated the Atlanta Braves, 5-0, on Sunday, moving to a perfect 4-0 to open the season for the first time since 1984.
In one of the lone negative updates of the week, Friars fans received some concerning news regarding veteran ace Yu Darvish. A spring shutdown for general fatigue ballooned to an elbow inflammation concern to now learning that the right-hander is still a ways away from his return to the mound.
And finally, Padres budding superstar Jackson Merrill recently opened up about not signing an early extension ahead of his debut. Inking a deal before the behemoth rookie season he had could have ended up leaving millions on the table.
