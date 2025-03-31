Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Concerning Yu Darvish Update, Jackson Merrill Talks Extension, Friars Sweep Braves

Gabe Smallson

Oct 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish (11) watches a play against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres defeated the Atlanta Braves, 5-0, on Sunday, moving to a perfect 4-0 to open the season for the first time since 1984.

In one of the lone negative updates of the week, Friars fans received some concerning news regarding veteran ace Yu Darvish. A spring shutdown for general fatigue ballooned to an elbow inflammation concern to now learning that the right-hander is still a ways away from his return to the mound.

And finally, Padres budding superstar Jackson Merrill recently opened up about not signing an early extension ahead of his debut. Inking a deal before the behemoth rookie season he had could have ended up leaving millions on the table.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

