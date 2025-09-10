Padres Notes: Dodgers Downplay Rivalry, Jackson Merrill’s Surprise MVP, Friars NL West Champs?
The San Diego Padres lost, 4-2, against the Cincinnati Reds, dropping a crucial game at home.
Tuesday's game was Michael King's return to the mound from the injured list after missing a month with a knee injury. His outing was solid, as he gave up only two runs over five innings, striking out two batters and walking one.
The Padres will need King if the Friars want to beat out the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West. An MLB insider is picking them to do just that on the back of their bullpen.
In other news, outfielder Jackson Merrill issued his pick for the team's MVP this season.
Finally, the Dodgers played down the rivalry with the Padres, despite both clashing for the divisional race.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Jackson Merrill Picks Surprise Player as Team 'MVP' of the Year
Dodgers Stars Continue to Downplay Rivalry With Padres
Padres' Mike Shildt Tempers Expectations on Michael King
Michael King Back With Padres, Has Immediate High Expectations For Himself
MLB Insider Predicts Padres to Steal NL West Crown Over Dodgers
Padres' $340 Million All-Star Named Biggest X-Factor for Rest of Season
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.