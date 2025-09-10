Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Dodgers Downplay Rivalry, Jackson Merrill’s Surprise MVP, Friars NL West Champs?

Sep 9, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) hits an RBI triple during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) hits an RBI triple during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres lost, 4-2, against the Cincinnati Reds, dropping a crucial game at home.

Tuesday's game was Michael King's return to the mound from the injured list after missing a month with a knee injury. His outing was solid, as he gave up only two runs over five innings, striking out two batters and walking one.

The Padres will need King if the Friars want to beat out the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West. An MLB insider is picking them to do just that on the back of their bullpen.

In other news, outfielder Jackson Merrill issued his pick for the team's MVP this season.

Finally, the Dodgers played down the rivalry with the Padres, despite both clashing for the divisional race.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Tweets of the Day:

