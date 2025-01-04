Padres Notes: Dodgers Poach Friars' International Free Agent Target, Roki Sasaki Updates
The San Diego Padres lost a free agent target to the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
On Friday, the Dodgers signed Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim to a three-year deal with a two-year club option. The Padres were among the teams interested in Kim, and reportedly made him an offer. However, in the end, he chose to join the defending World Series champions just before his posting deadline expired.
While Kim may have chosen the Dodgers, there's another international free agent the Padres and Dodgers are competing for.
Roki Sasaki, who will sign between Jan. 15-23, is expected to return to the U.S. soon for his second round of meetings.
Both the Dodgers and Padres are hoping to get a second meeting, however, a lot of that could depend on how they did in the "homework assignment" Sasaki gave them. Moreover, there have been more updates regarding Sasaki's preferences for his next team.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Lose Free Agent Target to Rival Dodgers in Shocking Move
Padres Received 'Homework Assignment' From Roki Sasaki in Meeting
Padres Rumors: Roki Sasaki Doesn't Care About Joining Team With Japanese Stars
Padres $74 Million Trade Target May Not Be Moved After All
Padres Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Massive Haul for All-Star $13M Ace
Padres Free Agent Predicted to Betray SD, Sign With Major NL Rival