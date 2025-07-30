Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Landing Spot Emerges, Friars Targeting NL Reliever, 3-Team Trade Incoming?
San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease is among the most sought-after arms ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Cease's contract expires at the end of the season, and this winter, he hits free agency for the first time in his career. The Padres also have Michael King's deal coming up, and the organization appears focused on keeping him over Cease.
This makes Cease all the more available, and MLB teams are lining up for the ace, but one specific team reportedly stands out among the rest.
The Padres are also looking to potentially deal for a key relief pitcher, bolstering the team's biggest strength.
Finally, the name everyone is watching remains Jarren Duran, the Boston Red Sox's outfielder. San Diego needs outfield help, and the Padres are heavily linked to Duran.
The main obstacle for a Duran deal is the Padres' lackluster farm system, but a three-team trade idea might allow for a workaround.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Could Make Blockbuster 3-Team Trade at Deadline, Says Insider
Padres Targeting 1.83-ERA Reliever With Familiar Team at Trade Deadline
Padres Rumors: Major Landing Spot Has Emerged in Blockbuster Dylan Cease Trade
Padres Get Massive Michael King Update as Trade Deadline Nears
Padres Make Massive Roster Move, Send Down Key Starter Ahead of Tuesday’s Game
Padres, Dodgers Among Teams Targeting All-Star Outfielder in Blockbuster Trade
Padres Rumors: MLB Insider Provides Major Update on Dylan Cease Trade
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.