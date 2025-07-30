Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Landing Spot Emerges, Friars Targeting NL Reliever, 3-Team Trade Incoming?

Nelson Espinal

Jul 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) delivers during the first inning against the New York Mets at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease is among the most sought-after arms ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Cease's contract expires at the end of the season, and this winter, he hits free agency for the first time in his career. The Padres also have Michael King's deal coming up, and the organization appears focused on keeping him over Cease.

This makes Cease all the more available, and MLB teams are lining up for the ace, but one specific team reportedly stands out among the rest.

The Padres are also looking to potentially deal for a key relief pitcher, bolstering the team's biggest strength.

Finally, the name everyone is watching remains Jarren Duran, the Boston Red Sox's outfielder. San Diego needs outfield help, and the Padres are heavily linked to Duran.

The main obstacle for a Duran deal is the Padres' lackluster farm system, but a three-team trade idea might allow for a workaround.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

