Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Trade Proposal, Manny Machado Injury Update, Yu Darvish Talks Yuli Gurriel

Noah Camras

Jul 25, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) is doused with a Gatorade cooler by Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) and Padres third baseman Tyler Wade (14) while waiting for an on-air interview after throwing a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres continue to look for ways to improve their roster for not just the present, but the future of the organization.

With Dylan Cease on an expiring contract, the team could be inclined to trade him to shed payroll and get solid building blocks for the future.

One trade proposal would do just that.

In other Padres news, Manny Machado provided a major injury update from spring training.

And finally, Yu Darvish addressed the 2017 incident with Yuli Gurriel, who is now his teammate in San Diego.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Could Replenish Farm System With This Blockbuster Dylan Cease Trade Proposal

Padres' Manny Machado Provides Massive Injury Update Heading Into 2025 Season

Padres Discussing Dylan Cease Trade With AL Contender: Report

Yu Darvish Addresses Padres Signing Yuli Gurriel After Racist Incident

Fernando Tatis Jr. Responds to Idea Padres Are Being 'Overlooked' This Season

Who's Competing for the Final Spot in the Padres Rotation?

Padres Tweets of the Day:

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and has covered all Southern California sports in his career.

