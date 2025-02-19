Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Trade Proposal, Manny Machado Injury Update, Yu Darvish Talks Yuli Gurriel
The San Diego Padres continue to look for ways to improve their roster for not just the present, but the future of the organization.
With Dylan Cease on an expiring contract, the team could be inclined to trade him to shed payroll and get solid building blocks for the future.
One trade proposal would do just that.
In other Padres news, Manny Machado provided a major injury update from spring training.
And finally, Yu Darvish addressed the 2017 incident with Yuli Gurriel, who is now his teammate in San Diego.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Tweets of the Day:
