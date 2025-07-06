Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Ex-Padre Suddenly Retires, Yu Darvish Won’t Return Sunday, Blockbuster Trade Link

Gabe Smallson

Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish (11) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres lost to the Texas Rangers, 7-4, on Saturday evening. The Friars fell to 47-41 on the year.

In other news, a former Padres infielder retired from the game of baseball. The shortstop spent the 2018 campaign in San Diego, hitting 13 home runs during his tenure.

Unfortunately, veteran right-hander Yu Darvish won't make his 2025 debut on Sunday. Manager Mike Shildt didn't initially rule out a debut this weekend, but given his Saturday bullpen, a Sunday start is out of the equation.

Finally, the Friars are linked to an All-Star starting pitcher from the Pittsburgh Pirates. His contract still has a few seasons of team control left, so the would-be deal would most-likely involve quite a hefty haul.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

