Padres Notes: Ex-Padre Suddenly Retires, Yu Darvish Won’t Return Sunday, Blockbuster Trade Link
The San Diego Padres lost to the Texas Rangers, 7-4, on Saturday evening. The Friars fell to 47-41 on the year.
In other news, a former Padres infielder retired from the game of baseball. The shortstop spent the 2018 campaign in San Diego, hitting 13 home runs during his tenure.
Unfortunately, veteran right-hander Yu Darvish won't make his 2025 debut on Sunday. Manager Mike Shildt didn't initially rule out a debut this weekend, but given his Saturday bullpen, a Sunday start is out of the equation.
Finally, the Friars are linked to an All-Star starting pitcher from the Pittsburgh Pirates. His contract still has a few seasons of team control left, so the would-be deal would most-likely involve quite a hefty haul.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Former Padres Infielder Suddenly Retires From MLB
Padres Make Decision on Yu Darvish Starting on Sunday
Padres Linked to $77 Million Starting Pitcher Likely to Be Traded
Will the Padres Trade Luis Arraez? Insider Answers
Padres Manager Has Optimistic Michael King Update, But Still Tempers Expectations
