Padres Notes: Fernando Tatis Injury Update, Jake Cronenworth Hurt, Jackson Merrill to IL
The San Diego Padres lost to the Athletics, 10-4, on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, Fernando Tatis Jr. was forced to exit the game early due to an injury.
Tatis wasn't the only All-Star to exit the game due to injury as Jake Cronenworth also suffered an injury while swinging his bat on a ground out. Newly recalled Oscar Gonzalez replaced Cronenworth in the lineup.
The reason Gonzalez was called up was due to another injury to a Padres All-Star as Jackson Merrill's injury required a trip to the injured list. The move to hold the 21-year-old out of Monday's game was initially precautionary due to hamstring tightness he experienced last week against the Chicago Cubs, but now the injury requires some more rest.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news:
