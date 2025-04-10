Padres Notes: Fernando Tatis, Jake Cronenworth Injury Updates, Friars First to 10 Wins
The San Diego Padres won a decisive matchup against the Athletics, 2-1, to improve to 10-3 on the year, becoming the first team in MLB to hit double-digit wins in 2025.
Unfortunately, they did so without the talents of Fernando Tatis Jr. in the lineup. The superstar provided a huge update on when fans can expect him back after he tweaked his surgically-repaired shoulder during Tuesday evening's game.
The Friars were also without All-Star Jake Cronenworth. He, too, spoke on when fans can see him back after an apparent injury while taking a swing on Tuesday that caused him to head to the clubhouse early.
Manager Mike Shildt seems confident that the two All-Stars will return at the end of the week.
“We’re optimistic for Friday,” he said. “But again, we’ve got some time between now and then to evaluate it.”
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
